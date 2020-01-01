Colors - All-In-One - Strawberry Lemonade - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
We use only 100% cannabis oil with no diluents, cutting agents, food grade terpenes or artificial ingredients. Our live resin is extracted from freshly harvested, whole plant cannabis capturing the full essence and retaining all the naturally occurring terpenes and cannabinoids.
