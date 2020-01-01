 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
True OG Shatter

by MPX Melting Point Extracts

True OG Shatter

MPX shatter is completely translucent, making it very aesthetically appealing. It can be a very stable or glass-like consistency, making it easy to break into small manageable pieces for easy dosing.

True OG

True OG is a popular indica strain that was originally discovered in Southern California, where the term “OG” originally meant “ocean grown.” Bred with genetics from the very popular OG Kush, True OG is potent enough for mellow, lasting effects combined with a more focused head high. Flowers have a pungent, crisp citrus and evergreen scent. True OG has snagged the 2nd place indica spot in every High Times Medical Cup since 2010.

MPX is devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective products possible. We pair fundamentally sound techniques with exceptional starting materials and state of the art equipment to ensure an unforgettable experience every time.