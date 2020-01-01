 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Valley Girl Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

Valley Girl Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by MPX Melting Point Extracts

Valley Girl Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Valley Girl

Valley Girl

From Archive Seed Bank comes Valley Girl, a balanced hybrid strain that descends from SFV OG and Face Off OG. Resin-packed buds mark this strain’s elevated THC potential, and consumers with a high tolerance may look to Valley Girl for new euphoric heights. 

About this brand

MPX is devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective products possible. We pair fundamentally sound techniques with exceptional starting materials and state of the art equipment to ensure an unforgettable experience every time.