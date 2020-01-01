 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Watermelon Zkittlez Batter 1g

by MPX Melting Point Extracts

About this product

Our proprietary method of homogenization of cannabinoids and terpenes ensures a wet, glossy consistency that is easy to handle and consume. Our batter is not only potent in cannabinoids but rich in terpenes as well, so it is full of flavor, aroma and potency.

About this strain

Watermelon Zkittlez

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Watermelon Zkittlez is the indica-dominant cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.

About this brand

MPX is devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective products possible. We pair fundamentally sound techniques with exceptional starting materials and state of the art equipment to ensure an unforgettable experience every time.