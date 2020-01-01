 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
White OG Cured Resin Shatter - 1g

by MPX Melting Point Extracts

White OG Cured Resin Shatter - 1g

About this product

MPX shatter is completely translucent, making it very aesthetically appealing. It can be a very stable or glass-like consistency, making it easy to break into small manageable pieces for easy dosing.

About this strain

White OG

White OG

White OG is an indica-dominant strain that was first bred by Karma Genetics by crossing The White with SFV OG Kush. This indica inherits the telltale kush aroma of earthy pine and lemon as well as The White’s heavy trichome coverage. This 2010 and 2014 Cannabis Cup champ is popularly cultivated indoors with a 65 to 75 day flowering time.

About this brand

MPX is devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective products possible. We pair fundamentally sound techniques with exceptional starting materials and state of the art equipment to ensure an unforgettable experience every time.