 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Wookie Girl Live Rosin 1g

Wookie Girl Live Rosin 1g

by MPX Melting Point Extracts

Write a review
MPX Melting Point Extracts Concentrates Solventless Wookie Girl Live Rosin 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This heady, full-spectrum, concentrate is complex and funky. It features a robust flavor profile that’s earthy, spicy, and musky, while still being slightly sweet. Wookie Girl’s aromas and effects will linger. The Classic Cookie Indica lineage means this live rosin leaves patients sedated while still pleasantly uplifted.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

MPX Melting Point Extracts Logo
We are devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective premium cannabis concentrates.