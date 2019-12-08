Mooga
on December 8th, 2019
Since your child will be exposed this is a great way to preempt the exposure with knowledge so a good decision can be made.
IF you are a Cannabis Retail Store or an MMJ Dispensary and would like to offer your customers a bit of entertainment while they wait to be called or they're just shopping around, wouldn’t the MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook look inquisitively attractive sitting on your counters, beckoning a curious on-looker to open its pages for a glance, even just to buy a gift for their special young person? Promote high educational standards for the youth of our country and the support the MCrc Mission to all who enter your front doors. Here in our MCrcShop, we offer multiple copies at bulk wholesale prices for the SOFT COVER / PAPERBACK FORMAT. You may resell the book at any amount your bottom line requires. Thank you for your business and let us hear how you are doing? BONUS!! FREE SHIPPING TO ALL USA ADDRESSES!
on December 8th, 2019
on December 8th, 2019
Informative and responsibly written. Information is the key to good decision making.
on November 20th, 2019
Very creative take on responsible consumption, and quality arework to explain the pros and cons of recreational cannabis usage.