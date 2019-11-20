 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
MCrc Bedroom Wall Poster

by MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator

MCrc Bedroom Wall Poster

About this product

The MCrc Bedroom Wall Poster features the MCrc TEN Commandments for Responsible Consumption of the Cannabis Plant. "TEENS! Hang MR CANNABISrc for wall décor and let MCrc be your moral guide-post as you work hard and study effectively while hanging out in your bedroom office." Also, support and remind your Parents to follow what MR CANNABISrc says... Dimensions 13” x 19”

Cbo909

This is a fantastic an informative poster that doubles as a work of art that would fit in any teen's bedroom as well as any college dorm room to remind teens and young adults about responsible consumption of cannabis.

Grrly057

Quality product. Good to keep in a teens room to remind them of their oath!

Angimartin

An entertaining handbook that's easy to read about the responsible consumption of recreational cannabis.

About this brand

The MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM stages a timely grand entrance into today’s modern society plagued with social ills and daily trials for a correct conscience regarding the moral and responsible consumption of recreational cannabis. Recreational marijuana peeks the interest of everyone who partakes or anyone who imagines themselves partaking of the natural medicinal virtues and benefits of cannabis. The prevailing emergence of legalized marijuana across every community in America and around the world exposes Mankind to the many health resolutions and social ventures of recreational cannabis consumption, especially for young people under age 25. Parents may want to incorporate the CANNABIS CATECHISM by MR CANNABISrc to initiate candid conversations about recreational marijuana to their kids AND to encourage them to make a VOLUNTARY PLEDGE to "Wait Till 25" before experimenting with recreational cannabis and alcohol consumption. The MCrc PLEDGE simply avows young scholars to betterment towards high scholastic standards that are prudent for their educational and social commitments, while enhancing intellectual qualities. "PARENTS? When will you talk to your kids about cannabis, if not NOW?" AP