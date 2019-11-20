Cbo909
on November 20th, 2019
This is a fantastic an informative poster that doubles as a work of art that would fit in any teen's bedroom as well as any college dorm room to remind teens and young adults about responsible consumption of cannabis.
$19.99MSRP
The MCrc Bedroom Wall Poster features the MCrc TEN Commandments for Responsible Consumption of the Cannabis Plant. "TEENS! Hang MR CANNABISrc for wall décor and let MCrc be your moral guide-post as you work hard and study effectively while hanging out in your bedroom office." Also, support and remind your Parents to follow what MR CANNABISrc says... Dimensions 13” x 19”
on November 20th, 2019
on November 13th, 2019
Quality product. Good to keep in a teens room to remind them of their oath!
on November 12th, 2019
An entertaining handbook that's easy to read about the responsible consumption of recreational cannabis.