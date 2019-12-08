 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
MCrc Pencil Case

by MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator

About this product

The MCrc Pencil Case includes a MCrc Commemorative Stylus Pen and a MCrc Sticky Note Pad. MR CANNABISrc says…”Keep this pencil case in your school notebook to remind yourself of your resolve and commitment to “PLEDGE!” “WAIT TILL 25!” The MCrc Commemorative Pen features a stylus tip that makes this ideal and easy to use with lap tops and cell phones. Jot your thoughts down on the note pad so you don’t forget them! Blue Ink.

Mooga

Love the logo! Great gift to those who you know who have made decision to support the informative decision making in using or not using cannabis.

Mag3rd

Very well constructed for intended purpose. Fun and obvious Mr. Cannabis logo!

Cbo909

Really nice set very vivid colors and high-quality materials would definitely recommend this product.

About this brand

The MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM stages a timely grand entrance into today’s modern society plagued with social ills and daily trials for a correct conscience regarding the moral and responsible consumption of recreational cannabis. Recreational marijuana peeks the interest of everyone who partakes or anyone who imagines themselves partaking of the natural medicinal virtues and benefits of cannabis. The prevailing emergence of legalized marijuana across every community in America and around the world exposes Mankind to the many health resolutions and social ventures of recreational cannabis consumption, especially for young people under age 25. Parents may want to incorporate the CANNABIS CATECHISM by MR CANNABISrc to initiate candid conversations about recreational marijuana to their kids AND to encourage them to make a VOLUNTARY PLEDGE to "Wait Till 25" before experimenting with recreational cannabis and alcohol consumption. The MCrc PLEDGE simply avows young scholars to betterment towards high scholastic standards that are prudent for their educational and social commitments, while enhancing intellectual qualities. "PARENTS? When will you talk to your kids about cannabis, if not NOW?" AP