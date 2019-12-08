Mooga
on December 8th, 2019
Love the logo! Great gift to those who you know who have made decision to support the informative decision making in using or not using cannabis.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The MCrc Pencil Case includes a MCrc Commemorative Stylus Pen and a MCrc Sticky Note Pad. MR CANNABISrc says…”Keep this pencil case in your school notebook to remind yourself of your resolve and commitment to “PLEDGE!” “WAIT TILL 25!” The MCrc Commemorative Pen features a stylus tip that makes this ideal and easy to use with lap tops and cell phones. Jot your thoughts down on the note pad so you don’t forget them! Blue Ink.
on December 8th, 2019
Love the logo! Great gift to those who you know who have made decision to support the informative decision making in using or not using cannabis.
on December 8th, 2019
Very well constructed for intended purpose. Fun and obvious Mr. Cannabis logo!
on November 20th, 2019
Really nice set very vivid colors and high-quality materials would definitely recommend this product.