  Peanut Butter Breath Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack

Peanut Butter Breath Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack

by MR. GRIMM Premium Cannabis

MR. GRIMM Premium Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Peanut Butter Breath Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack

Peanut Butter Breath Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack by MR. GRIMM Premium Cannabis

About this strain

Peanut Butter Breath

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Also known as Peanut Butter Cup, this strain crosses Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath. Peanut Butter Breath creates a unique peanut butter terpene profile that is nutty and earthy when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain is noted for a sedating high that will bring you down into a quality state of relaxation.

About this brand

Grown in the shadow of Mount Rainier in Buckley, WA, MR. GRIMM Premium Cannabis is a producer of premium Washington State Cannabis. With every color spanning the cannabis rainbow and wide terpene profiles on offer, you won't be disappointed.