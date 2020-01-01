 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Velvet Pie

by MR. GRIMM Premium Cannabis

Velvet Pie by MR. GRIMM Premium Cannabis

Red Velvet Pie

Red Velvet Pie

Red Velvet Pie by TKO Reserve is a colorful hybrid with balanced effects. This strain was created by crossing Cherry Pie and Burmese Thai, and it expresses deep green buds flecked with pink and purple foliage throughout. The flavors are creamy and chocolatey with spicy notes of cinnamon. Its aroma is a bit funkier with elements of fuel and cacao, filling the room with a bouquet of potent terpenes. Enjoy Red Velvet Pie to help relieve stress while donning a stimulating and euphoric glow.  

Grown in the shadow of Mount Rainier in Buckley, WA, MR. GRIMM Premium Cannabis is a producer of premium Washington State Cannabis. With every color spanning the cannabis rainbow and wide terpene profiles on offer, you won't be disappointed.