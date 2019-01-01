 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. G.1000

G.1000

by Mr. Mack's

Write a review
Mr. Mack's Cannabis Flower G.1000

$15.00MSRP

About this product

our cross of bloo's kloos x white cookies

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

G.1000

G.1000

G.1000 by Mr. Mack’s Snacks is a hearty and heavy strain with relaxing and playful effects. It was named for a close cannabis industry colleague of Mr. Mack, and emits a delicious aroma of baked goods and fruity preserves. This strain was created by crossing the powerful and popular White Cookies with Mr. Mack’s own Bloo’s Kloos. G.1000 creates extraordinary resinous flowers that stick to your grinder, your fingers, and your bones with a chill, but pleasant buzz.   

About this brand

Mr. Mack's Logo
Cannabis brand of flower, concentrate, topical, edibles