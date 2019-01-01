About this product
Our cross of tangie x Larry og x Pakistani
About this strain
Tangier Chilly
Tangier Chilly by Mr. Mack’s Snacks is an homage to Chilly Mack himself and the home of the tangerine. By blending Tangie x Larry OG x Pakistani, Mr. Mack emphasizes a euphoric Kush undertone with sweet citrus terpenes. The buzz is happy and lighthearted while being kind to the body. Mr. Mack swears by the stress-relieving and anxiolytics qualities of this strain. Enjoy Tangier Chilly and its indica-dominant hybrid effects throughout the day for an enjoyable, functional buzz.