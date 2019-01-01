 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Tangier chilly

Tangier chilly

by Mr. Mack's

Write a review
Mr. Mack's Cannabis Flower Tangier chilly

$15.00MSRP

About this product

Our cross of tangie x Larry og x Pakistani

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Tangier Chilly

Tangier Chilly

Tangier Chilly by Mr. Mack’s Snacks is an homage to Chilly Mack himself and the home of the tangerine. By blending Tangie x Larry OG x Pakistani, Mr. Mack emphasizes a euphoric Kush undertone with sweet citrus terpenes. The buzz is happy and lighthearted while being kind to the body. Mr. Mack swears by the stress-relieving and anxiolytics qualities of this strain. Enjoy Tangier Chilly and its indica-dominant hybrid effects throughout the day for an enjoyable, functional buzz. 

About this brand

Mr. Mack's Logo
Cannabis brand of flower, concentrate, topical, edibles