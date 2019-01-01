 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. 5:1 CBD Peppermint 150mg 25-pack

5:1 CBD Peppermint 150mg 25-pack

by Mr. Moxey's Mints

Write a review
Mr. Moxey's Mints Edibles Candy 5:1 CBD Peppermint 150mg 25-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

5:1 CBD Peppermint 150mg 25-pack by Mr. Moxey's Mints

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Mr. Moxey's Mints Logo
Delectable, portable, and discreet, Mr. Moxey’s Mints are the #1 edible in the Northwest. Handcrafted in small batches the old-fashioned way to promote well-being in mind + body. Each artisan mint is formulated with herbal allies tailored to elevate the cannabis experience and make life a little bit better. Made with full spectrum, strain specific CO2 extract for full entourage effect. Naturally gluten-free and vegan.