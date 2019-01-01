Delectable, portable, and discreet, Mr. Moxey’s Mints are the #1 edible in the Northwest. Handcrafted in small batches the old-fashioned way to promote well-being in mind + body. Each artisan mint is formulated with herbal allies tailored to elevate the cannabis experience and make life a little bit better. Made with full spectrum, strain specific CO2 extract for full entourage effect. Naturally gluten-free and vegan.