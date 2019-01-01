 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Relief Hemp CBD Ginger Mints 300mg 60-pack

by Mr. Moxey's Mints

For those in need of a little relief, our all-natural and soothing CBD-infused ginger mints are enriched with herbs selected to ease physical and emotional discomfort. Made to lighten your spirits for those days when a regular mint just won’t cut it. The naturally spicy ginger flavor is an invigorating alternative to conventional mints and serves as a great palate cleanser. Microdosed to suit your needs 5mg CBD per mint, 60 mints, 300mg CBD total Herbal Allies: Holy Basil, Chamomile, Lemongrass Infused with broad spectrum organic hemp extract Gluten-free & vegan This product contains no THC

Delectable, portable, and discreet, Mr. Moxey’s Mints are the #1 edible in the Northwest. Handcrafted in small batches the old-fashioned way to promote well-being in mind + body. Each artisan mint is formulated with herbal allies tailored to elevate the cannabis experience and make life a little bit better. Made with full spectrum, strain specific CO2 extract for full entourage effect. Naturally gluten-free and vegan.