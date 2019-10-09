 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. 1:1 Balance Peppermints 200mg 20-pack

1:1 Balance Peppermints 200mg 20-pack

by Mr. Moxey's Mints

Skip to Reviews
4.01
Mr. Moxey's Mints Edibles Candy 1:1 Balance Peppermints 200mg 20-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

These rejuvenating peppermints deliver a 1:1 blend of CBD and THC to support mind + body, enhanced with Siberian Ginseng to improve stamina and Gingko to promote clarity. *100mg CBD/100mg THC, 20 mints (WA) | 50mg CBD/50mg THC, 10 mints (OR) | 5mg CBD/5mg THC per mint *Herbal Allies: Ginkgo Leaf & Siberian Ginseng *Full spectrum Hybrid CO2 extract + CBD *Naturally gluten-free & vegan *Available in Washington & Oregon

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

About this brand

Mr. Moxey's Mints Logo
Delectable, portable, and discreet, Mr. Moxey’s Mints are the #1 edible in the Northwest. Handcrafted in small batches the old-fashioned way to promote well-being in mind + body. Each artisan mint is formulated with herbal allies tailored to elevate the cannabis experience and make life a little bit better. Made with full spectrum, strain specific CO2 extract for full entourage effect. Naturally gluten-free and vegan.