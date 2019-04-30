1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Perfect for maintaining balance in mind + body, these soothing peppermints include Indian Gooseberry to support rejuvenation and Echinacea to boost immunity. *20mg THC/100mg CBD | 20 mints | 1mg THC/5mg CBDper mint *Herbal Allies: Echinacea Root & Indian Gooseberry *Full spectrum Hybrid CO2 extract + CBD *Naturally gluten-free & vegan *Available in Washington & Oregon
on April 30th, 2019
I have a chronic autoimmune condition, so my use of cannabis is predicated on trying to relieve chronic pain without making it impossible to live my day-to-day life in a functional way. I'm not opposed to pure recreational use, but it isn't my personal focus. Mr. Moxey CBD peppermints are a Godsend. I find, in the 10:1 to 5:1 range of CBD:THC, that I can get symptom relief (pain/inflammation) without losing my mental clarity and focus. These mints hit that magic ratio range while also being discreet (and not making me feel as disabled as I must realistically accept that I am.) Eating a peppermint is way more normal/mainstream than dosing myself with tinctures, and mints don't leak greasy oil all over my stuff. (I don't personally enjoy smoking, nor is any kind of inhalation a behavior I choose to model for my underage kids.) Mr. Moxey's CBD Peppermints taste almost the same as an Altoid or other non-medicated mint, though the texture is just slightly more slippery. There's no weird after taste,etc. I have yet to feel "high" from anything with a ratio above 5:1, though I err on the side of lower doses of THC pretty much all the time. I use these when I'm in the Pacific NW visiting my family. I'm hoping they come to New England soon, too, now that recreational use is legal where I live. Product selection for chronic pain sufferers is pretty weak north of Boston.
on March 10th, 2019
Bought these in Portland, Oregon. And they are great! Taste fantastic, I’ve only had peppermint so far but after a long day of work I pop one or two of these in. within about 10-20mins I get a very comforting and relaxed feeling. Like a flush of all the negative energy out of me. Will definitely be buying more!