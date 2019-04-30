Lolliw on April 30th, 2019

I have a chronic autoimmune condition, so my use of cannabis is predicated on trying to relieve chronic pain without making it impossible to live my day-to-day life in a functional way. I'm not opposed to pure recreational use, but it isn't my personal focus. Mr. Moxey CBD peppermints are a Godsend. I find, in the 10:1 to 5:1 range of CBD:THC, that I can get symptom relief (pain/inflammation) without losing my mental clarity and focus. These mints hit that magic ratio range while also being discreet (and not making me feel as disabled as I must realistically accept that I am.) Eating a peppermint is way more normal/mainstream than dosing myself with tinctures, and mints don't leak greasy oil all over my stuff. (I don't personally enjoy smoking, nor is any kind of inhalation a behavior I choose to model for my underage kids.) Mr. Moxey's CBD Peppermints taste almost the same as an Altoid or other non-medicated mint, though the texture is just slightly more slippery. There's no weird after taste,etc. I have yet to feel "high" from anything with a ratio above 5:1, though I err on the side of lower doses of THC pretty much all the time. I use these when I'm in the Pacific NW visiting my family. I'm hoping they come to New England soon, too, now that recreational use is legal where I live. Product selection for chronic pain sufferers is pretty weak north of Boston.