1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
With a calming blend of tension-relieving California Poppy and Chamomile to reduce anxiety, these microdosed mints let you kick back and relax. *100mg THC, 20 mints (WA) | 50mg THC, 10 mints (OR) | 5mg THC per mint *Herbal Allies: Chamomile & California Poppy *Full spectrum Indica CO2 extract for full entourage effect *Naturally gluten-free & vegan *Available in Washington & Oregon
