 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Energizing Peppermints 100mg 20-pack

Energizing Peppermints 100mg 20-pack

by Mr. Moxey's Mints by Botanica

Write a review
Mr. Moxey's Mints by Botanica Edibles Candy Energizing Peppermints 100mg 20-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

These refreshing peppermints include Siberian Ginseng to improve stamina and Gingko to promote clarity. Microdosed to suit your needs, these mints will brighten your day and send you on your way to greatness. *100mg THC, 20 mints (WA) | 50mg THC, 10 mints (OR) | 5mg THC per mint *Herbal Allies: Ginkgo Leaf & Siberian Ginseng *Full spectrum Sativa CO2 cannabis extract for full entourage effect *Naturally gluten-free & vegan *Available in Washington & Oregon

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Mr. Moxey's Mints by Botanica Logo
Delectable, portable, and discreet, Mr. Moxey’s Mints are the #1 edible in the Northwest. Handcrafted in small batches the old-fashioned way to promote well-being in mind + body. Each artisan mint is formulated with herbal allies tailored to elevate the cannabis experience and make life a little bit better. Made with full spectrum, strain specific CO2 extract for full entourage effect. Naturally gluten-free and vegan.