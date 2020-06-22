Delectable, portable, and discreet. Mr. Moxey’s Mints are the #1 edible in the Northwest. Handcrafted in small batches the old-fashioned way to promote well-being in mind and body. Each artisan mint is formulated with complimentary herbal allies tailored to elevate the cannabis experience. Good day to you. Naturally gluten-free and vegan. Made with full spectrum, strain specific CO2.