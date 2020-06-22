1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches 200mg
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Help Mr. Moxey's spread the joy! With every purchase of The Giving Mint, we pledge to donate $1 to help fight homelessness. Handcrafted in small batches with a unique botanical blend of lemon verbena and yerba mate to bring a little sparkle to the season. Naturally gluten-free & vegan. 100mg CBD/50mg THC | 20 mints | 5mg CBD/2.5mg THC per mint
Be the first to review this product.