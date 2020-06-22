 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Trial Size Energize Peppermint Mints 10mg 2-pack

Trial Size Energize Peppermint Mints 10mg 2-pack

by Mr. Moxey's

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

These are Trying Times. Have a go at our Trial Size Energize Peppermints! Each pouch contains two mints, handcrafted in small batches with a unique botanical blend of rosemary and green tea. Naturally gluten-free and vegan. 10mg THC | 2 mints | 5mg THC per mint

About this brand

Delectable, portable, and discreet. Mr. Moxey’s Mints are the #1 edible in the Northwest. Handcrafted in small batches the old-fashioned way to promote well-being in mind and body. Each artisan mint is formulated with complimentary herbal allies tailored to elevate the cannabis experience. Good day to you. Naturally gluten-free and vegan. Made with full spectrum, strain specific CO2.