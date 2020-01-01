 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Willy Wonka

by Mr. Natural Seeds

About this product

It is a seed producer with sativa predominance of early flowering, in this way we have adapted an exotic sativa with a very high flowering time as the Chocolate Thai by shortening the period of bloom thanks to the contribution of Cinderella 99, so that you can stand outdoors in cold and wet climates like the mountain climate in the North of Spain. Willy Wonka produces plants of medium, perfect height for SCROG due to the vigor during vegetative growth. It produces fluffy and tasty buds that combine the touches on land and the genetic Chocolate Thai sweet and fruity flavored coffee that brings the Cinderella 99. Created to satisfy those who seek quality exotic sativas of the old school Willy Wonka is a manageable and early hybrid of "High" clear, energetic and deliciously psychoactive and inspiring.

About this brand

Marijuana seed bank. Breeders of Spain's old-school limited editions of new strains of cannabis for recreational and therapeutic use