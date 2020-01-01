 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Mr.Pbuddy's Nud'da Bud'da Ballz

Mr.Pbuddy's Nud'da Bud'da Ballz

by Mr.Pbuddy

About this product

Cannabis infused peanut butter balls. Organic, gluten free, and vegan. These treats are sure to leave you happy and satisfied. Each ball has been dosed out to 10mgs of Thc allowing for the consumer to micro dose at their own accord. These balls have been made in small batches and prepared by hand, giving them the assurance of quality and love. And.... there are more fun flavors to come. Like, CBD balls and Mr.Pbudd'ys Nud'da Bud'da Big Ballz. A macro dose of balls dosed out at 25mgs each. For those who can take the High!!

About this brand

Mr.Pbuddy Logo
We believe in products that are made from the highest quality ingredients. We hand-make our balls, ensuring that each ball has been tested for quality assurance. We believe everyone should have a great experience when it comes to eating edibles, therefor our first product is a micro dose ball so the consumer can start slow and choose to eat more at their own accord. We do however want to cater to the peeps that have a very high tolerance and soon we'll have Mr.Pbuddy's Big Balls. We are into innovation and creation so please follow us to discover the new flavors to come;)!!