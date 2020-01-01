We believe in products that are made from the highest quality ingredients. We hand-make our balls, ensuring that each ball has been tested for quality assurance. We believe everyone should have a great experience when it comes to eating edibles, therefor our first product is a micro dose ball so the consumer can start slow and choose to eat more at their own accord. We do however want to cater to the peeps that have a very high tolerance and soon we'll have Mr.Pbuddy's Big Balls. We are into innovation and creation so please follow us to discover the new flavors to come;)!!