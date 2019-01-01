 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Gummy Bears

by Mt. Baker Gardens

Mt. Baker Gardens Cannabis Flower Gummy Bears

Gummy Bears by Mt. Baker Gardens

About this strain

Gummy Bears

Gummy Bears

Gummy Bears by Elemental Seeds is a gooey hybrid with sweetness and potency. By combining Trueberry (True OG crossed with a Strawberry Banana x Blackberry hybrid) with the citrus sovereign Big Lemon, Gummy Bears achieves a unique array of colored leaves and outstanding resin production. The flavor has been described as “berries soaked in lemonade,” and the strain acts as a mid-level hybrid that doesn’t tug too hard toward sedation. This strain has a quick 60-day grow cycle and produces a healthy yield with the proper attention. Enjoy Gummy Bears any time of the day for manageable relaxation and an airy, carefree mental state.  

 

About this brand

What does vertical Cannabis growing actually mean? There are a number of specific vertical growing systems on the market, all of which involve positioning the plants in a 360-degree formation around four grow lights, (usually encased in a cool-tube as we have done), with no reflectors.