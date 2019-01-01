 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Locktite

by Mt Baker Growers

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Using their Mt. Rainier hybrid and crossing it with the award-winning Original Glue, RedEyed Genetics created the sticky Locktite. Scents of citrus and diesel overwhelm you as you enjoy this tasty flower engulfed in trichomes. Taking after the Gorilla Glue in effect and certainly in resin production, this is an upbeat and powerful strain.

