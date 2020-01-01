 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Flower
  M.A.C.
Hybrid

M.A.C.

by Mt Baker Homegrown

About this product

About this strain

MAC

MAC
Terpenes
  Limonene
  Pinene
  Caryophyllene

Bred by Capulator, Miracle Alien Cookies (better known as MAC) crosses Alien Cookies with a hybrid of Columbian and Starfighter. MAC is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a dank, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of MAC have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish.

 

About this brand

Mt Baker Homegrown
With a focus on combining a micro brew-style, with strain-specific hash extractions and beautiful flowers, Mount Baker Home Grown has established a reputation for being the leader in high-quality cannabis products. Its signature "farm-to-table" technique, whereby all aspects of growth, harvest, extraction and processing of cannabinoids are carefully controlled and monitored to ensure premium-grade, organic purity and quality of product, enables Mount Baker Home Grown to achieve a standard of excellence, and a great experience for our customers.