At Mule Extracts, we blend regionally-specific, fresh ingredients with strain-specific cannabis concentrates from Oregon's finest organic cultivators, to celebrate the true flavor of cannabis, and its rightful value as a nutritional, culinary, & spiritual resource. We believe that a robust, organoleptic cannabis experience combines many physiological, therapeutic experiences through a sufficient stimulation of the senses. We are excited to offer you a unique cannabis experience, and eager for your feedback.