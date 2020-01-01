 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Moby Dick Cartridge 0.5g

by Mule Extracts

About this strain

Moby Dick

Moby Dick

Originating in Amsterdam and currently bred by Dinafem Seeds, Moby Dick is a high-THC cross between indica-dominant hybrid White Widow and sativa Haze; the former is known for its power while the latter for its cerebral stimulation, creating a plant that delivers a charged buzz. This strain is also favored for its short flowering period, mold resistance, and high yield, making it a favorite among growers. However, the plant does require more attention and care. The aroma is sweet citrus from its Haze genetics, which dominates the palate with vanilla and eucalyptus notes.

About this brand

At Mule Extracts, we blend regionally-specific, fresh ingredients with strain-specific cannabis concentrates from Oregon's finest organic cultivators, to celebrate the true flavor of cannabis, and its rightful value as a nutritional, culinary, & spiritual resource. We believe that a robust, organoleptic cannabis experience combines many physiological, therapeutic experiences through a sufficient stimulation of the senses. We are excited to offer you a unique cannabis experience, and eager for your feedback.