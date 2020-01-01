 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Pineapple Thai Cartridge 1g

by Mule Extracts

Mule Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Pineapple Thai Cartridge 1g

About this product

About this strain

Pineapple Thai

Pineapple Thai

Pineapple Thai is a strain that sets itself apart from the rest with a high 5% CBD content. This flower’s attractiveness comes from its ability to administer powerful pain relief without sedation, embodying true hybrid effects. Although Pineapple Thai is an option for daytime use, its strength may lead to a nighttime preference. Patients who desire the powerful medicinal effects of cannabis without the psychoactive inundation will find Pineapple Thai to be a staple in their arsenal.

About this brand

At Mule Extracts, we blend regionally-specific, fresh ingredients with strain-specific cannabis concentrates from Oregon's finest organic cultivators, to celebrate the true flavor of cannabis, and its rightful value as a nutritional, culinary, & spiritual resource. We believe that a robust, organoleptic cannabis experience combines many physiological, therapeutic experiences through a sufficient stimulation of the senses. We are excited to offer you a unique cannabis experience, and eager for your feedback.