by Munchie's Boutique

$100.00MSRP

About this product

Munchie’s Melatonin provide a CBD Infused soft gel that is designed to be taken before bed. We recommend taking 1-2 soft gels 30 minutes before bed. Ingredients: Organically Grown broad spectrum phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil, Melatonin (water soluble)Polysorbate emulsifiers, medium chain triglycerides, beta caryophyllene, bovine-derived gelatin, glycerin, sorbitol , chamomille and water Warning: Consult with your healthcare provider before using if you are nursing, pregnant or taking medication. If adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult with your physician. Keep out of reach of children. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About this brand

All of our phytocannabinoid-rich hemp is grown under strict guidelines in the United States Our products are considered premium grade due to them being manufactured in a facility that’s GMP-certified by the FDA. -Organically Grown -Made in The U.S.A. -Lab Tests Included (Scan the QR code on our products for full results) -Broad Spectrum (ZERO THC) -Our Orange Tincture Tastes Amazing -30 Day Return Policy www.munchiesboutique.com Our goal is to make CBD accessible to all lifestyles by providing you a resource of education and an inside look into gourmet CBD infused cuisine. We have an authentic approach that coincides with the appreciation for the plants that provide these alternatives. Contact us for more information. MunchiesBoutique Via Instagram & Facebook @MunchiesBTQ on twitter Search Munchie'sBoutique on Youtube & Subscribe when you see the yellow