Aluminum Ashtray
About this product
Our CNC machined Ashtray is made from a single piece of lightweight sturdy aluminum, with traditional ridges for your blunts and doobies. Ashtray bottom is covered with silicone. Great item for promoting your dispensary/brand. Size 88.9mm x 15.2mm (3.5”x0.6”) Color Black / Gunmetal / Silver / Rose Gold / Gold / Red / Green / Blue / Purple Material Aluminum Alloy Printing Full Color UV Print / Laser Engrave
About this brand
Munchmakers - Premium Custom Grinders
