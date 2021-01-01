Aluminum Rolling Tray
CNC Crafted from a single aluminum piece, our Aluminum rolling tray gives your customers generous space for when preparing their treats. Keep papers, grinders, tips, herbs organized. Anti-stick protection for your herbs. Easy to clean. Product Details: Size D28cm x 21cm (11”x8.2”) Color Black / Gunmetal / Silver / Rose Gold / Gold / Red / Green / Blue / Purple Material Aluminum Alloy Printing Laser Engrave
Munchmakers - Premium Custom Grinders
