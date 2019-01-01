About this product
This is a northwest favorite. Flavor essence of our favorite northwest summer berry mixed with bright refreshing lemon. Blackberry lemon müru makes a fruity medicated elixir of just about any beverage. Try it in lemonade, lemon water, hot and cold teas, or a margarita. Bottle Capacity: 2oz 50mg THC Serving Size: 5.9ml THC 5mg, (10 servings per container), Activation Time 25 min. Sugar Free Water Soluble Concentrate. Non GMO. No Artificial Colors or Flavors. Sodium 0g, Sugar 0g, Carbs 6g, Fat 0g.
