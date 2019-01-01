About this product
Tried and true, the favorite flavor of many for life! Grape Müru speaks for itself. Bright and bold natural grape flavors can take any beverage from boring to delish in moments. Bottle Capacity: 2oz 50mg THC Serving Size: 5.9ml THC 5mg, (10 servings per container), Activation Time 25 min. Sugar Free Water Soluble Concentrate. Non GMO. No Artificial Colors or Flavors. Sodium 0g, Sugar 0g, Carbs 6g, Fat 0g.
Hello! We are Müru! A Portland, Oregon based producer of health conscious, truly water-soluble Cannamixer Drink additives and infused beverages. We are a passionate team of cannabis activists that are committed to bringing you the highest quality, all natural, ethically sourced cannabis consumables available on the market today. Sugar, soy, wheat, corn, preservative, and cruelty free. We worry about what goes in so you don't have to. Available in both THC and CBD. Follow us @muruproducts.