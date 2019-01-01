 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Müru Lemon Mint Cannamixer 50mg THC

Müru Lemon Mint Cannamixer 50mg THC

by Muru

$16.00MSRP

The perfect addition to your drink of choice from the heat of summer to the chill of winter. Lemon mint müru is a very lemon forward addition to your summer tea, bubbly water or cocktail. You can't go wrong. And when the darkness and chill falls upon us, Lemon mint müru in hot tea or hot toddy couldn't be more perfectly comforting. Bottle Capacity: 2oz 50mg THC Serving Size: 5.9ml THC 5mg, (10 servings per container), Activation Time 10 min. Sugar Free Water Soluble Concentrate. Non GMO. No Artificial Colors or Flavors. Sodium 0g, Sugar 0g, Carbs 6g, Fat 0g.

Hello! We are Müru! A Portland, Oregon based producer of health conscious, truly water-soluble Cannamixer Drink additives and infused beverages. We are a passionate team of cannabis activists that are committed to bringing you the highest quality, all natural, ethically sourced cannabis consumables available on the market today. Sugar, soy, wheat, corn, preservative, and cruelty free. We worry about what goes in so you don't have to. Available in both THC and CBD. Follow us @muruproducts.