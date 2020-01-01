Eucalyptus Mint Bath Soak 25mg
by District Cannabis
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Enriched with skin softening Shea Butter, this body lotion is formulated with all-natural moisturizing Safflower and Rose Hip Oils, with just a hint of Rosemary Mint. Our Hydrating Lotion, blended with CBD,THC, super antioxidants Green Tea and Vitamin E, has tremendous soothing properties to leave your skin feeling hydrated and silky smooth. Apply liberally as needed daily.
Be the first to review this product.