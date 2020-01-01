 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1:1 Rosemary Mint Hydrating Lotion 60mg

1:1 Rosemary Mint Hydrating Lotion 60mg

by MÜV Products

1:1 Rosemary Mint Hydrating Lotion 60mg

About this product

Enriched with skin softening Shea Butter, this body lotion is formulated with all-natural moisturizing Safflower and Rose Hip Oils, with just a hint of Rosemary Mint. Our Hydrating Lotion, blended with CBD,THC, super antioxidants Green Tea and Vitamin E, has tremendous soothing properties to leave your skin feeling hydrated and silky smooth. Apply liberally as needed daily.

About this brand

MÜV™ brand products bring the precision of the pharmaceutical industry to medical cannabis. Founded as a joint venture in 2016 by Florida-based Plants of Ruskin and AltMed Enterprises, MÜV™ brand products bring innovation and new technology to the cannabis industry to provide quality, consistent and safe products to patients in Florida.