 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Ancient OG

Ancient OG

by MÜV Products

Write a review
MÜV Products Cannabis Flower Ancient OG
MÜV Products Cannabis Flower Ancient OG

About this product

Ancient OG is made up of Iranian Landrace x Snolotus A typical OG, this super resinous indica hybrid has tones of earth and pine that are sure to relax body & mind!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Ancient OG

Ancient OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Ancient OG from Bodhi Seeds is a mostly indica strain descended from an Iranian landrace and Snow Lotus. Its thickly resinous buds exude aromatic notes of earthy pine and sweet citrus that are fully realized in Ancient OG’s taste. This high-yielding indica is best suited for sea of green gardens and has a 70 day flowering time. Outdoor cultivators should prepare for harvest in the month of October.

About this brand

MÜV Products Logo
MÜV™ brand products bring the precision of the pharmaceutical industry to medical cannabis. Founded as a joint venture in 2016 by Florida-based Plants of Ruskin and AltMed Enterprises, MÜV™ brand products bring innovation and new technology to the cannabis industry to provide quality, consistent and safe products to patients in Florida.