Blackberry Cream Flower

by MÜV Products

Blackberry Cream Flower by MÜV Products

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blackberry Cream from Exotic Genetix combines the sweet berry terpenes of Blackberry Kush with the smooth creamy notes of Cookies and Cream. This 70% indica hybrid produces high THC levels, above average yields, and is an excellent choice for hash making.

MÜV™ brand products bring the precision of the pharmaceutical industry to medical cannabis. Founded as a joint venture in 2016 by Florida-based Plants of Ruskin and AltMed Enterprises, MÜV™ brand products bring innovation and new technology to the cannabis industry to provide quality, consistent and safe products to patients in Florida.