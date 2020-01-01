Eucalyptus Mint Bath Soak 25mg
by District Cannabis
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Packed with natural ingredients such as Arnica and Peppermint, use this Sports Gel to soothe tension and muscle aches. For best results, apply generously to sore areas pre- and post-work out.
Be the first to review this product.