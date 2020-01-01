 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  King Cake Pre-Roll 1g

King Cake Pre-Roll 1g

by MÜV Products

MÜV Products Cannabis Pre-rolls King Cake Pre-Roll 1g

About this strain

King Cake

King Cake

King Cake is a clone-only strain from Oregon growers Golden Beaver Farms that combines Ken's Granddaddy Purple with Mystic Gem and was originally released under the name Disco Glitter. It has tested at up to 20% THC and combines an uplifting and creative head high with a relaxing body feel. King Cake features a unique terpene profile that smells like sweet basil and licorice and produces frosty purple, green, and yellow flowers reminiscent of the Mardi Gras pastry after which it is named.

About this brand

MÜV™ brand products bring the precision of the pharmaceutical industry to medical cannabis. Founded as a joint venture in 2016 by Florida-based Plants of Ruskin and AltMed Enterprises, MÜV™ brand products bring innovation and new technology to the cannabis industry to provide quality, consistent and safe products to patients in Florida.