  5. Metered Dose Inhalers THC 500mg

Metered Dose Inhalers THC 500mg

by MÜV Products

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Available as a 500 mg THC formulation or a 500mg 1:1 CBD/THC formulation the MuV MDI (Metered Dose Inhaler) brings consistent patient dosing in just the right formulation. Discreet and easy to use, The MuV unique formulation reduces the harshness of other inhaler products.

About this brand

MÜV™ brand products bring the precision of the pharmaceutical industry to medical cannabis. Founded as a joint venture in 2016 by Florida-based Plants of Ruskin and AltMed Enterprises, MÜV™ brand products bring innovation and new technology to the cannabis industry to provide quality, consistent and safe products to patients in Florida.