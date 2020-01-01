CBD Shaman Music CD
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
No stores nearby
No stores nearby
Available as a 500 mg THC formulation or a 500mg 1:1 CBD/THC formulation the MuV MDI (Metered Dose Inhaler) brings consistent patient dosing in just the right formulation. Discreet and easy to use, The MuV unique formulation reduces the harshness of other inhaler products.
Be the first to review this product.