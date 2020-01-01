Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
MÜV Premium Cannabis Flower is meticulously grown without the use of pesticides and contains approximately 15-30% total cannabinoids by weight. The flower presents a diverse spectrum of colors and is intensely aromatic. ACDC is a nearly-pure, CBD-rich, Sativa-Dominant hybrid desired by medical marijuana patients because they believe in its ability to help them gain relief from pain and anxiety without intoxication.
Be the first to review this product.
ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.