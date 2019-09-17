lkorn6144 on September 17th, 2019

I recently injured my lower back and tried this. I have only ever had Muv CBD products - but this helped ease my overall pain. The discomfort didnt necessarily go away 100% but thats not the expectation and shouldn't ever be. But it gave me relief to where I could finally relax and get rest and heal. I used 3 pumps total at a time on my wrists. It's time likes these I'm thankful for my medical card and great products like this. The only thing I'd like this to have differently is the 'after smell' theres some lingering smell that is somewhat off-putting and reminds me of milk. It also has good smells but something just hits the nose way wrong.