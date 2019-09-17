 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD EVOLVE Transdermal Gel 500mg

by MÜV Products

MÜV EVOLVE delivers a highly effective encapsulated cannabinoid gel through the skin and directly to the bloodstream. The result is fast-acting medicine in a metered application, free from smoke or inhalation. Our discreet metered pump delivers one 15 mg dose per pump and is small enough to fit in a pocket or purse. Available in THC, CBD, and 1:1 formulations.

lkorn6144

I recently injured my lower back and tried this. I have only ever had Muv CBD products - but this helped ease my overall pain. The discomfort didnt necessarily go away 100% but thats not the expectation and shouldn't ever be. But it gave me relief to where I could finally relax and get rest and heal. I used 3 pumps total at a time on my wrists. It's time likes these I'm thankful for my medical card and great products like this. The only thing I'd like this to have differently is the 'after smell' theres some lingering smell that is somewhat off-putting and reminds me of milk. It also has good smells but something just hits the nose way wrong.

MÜV™ brand products bring the precision of the pharmaceutical industry to medical cannabis. Founded as a joint venture in 2016 by Florida-based Plants of Ruskin and AltMed Enterprises, MÜV™ brand products bring innovation and new technology to the cannabis industry to provide quality, consistent and safe products to patients in Florida.