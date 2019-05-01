About this product

MÜV G Pen Gio Vaporizer cartridges are an easy-to-use pod system. Each 500 mg cartridge has approx. 350 mg THC and 25 mg or less CBD, with the exception of Sour Tsunami at approx. 280 mg CBD and approx. 90 mg THC. Reintroduced cannabis-derived terpenes create strain-specific effects. The zinc-alloy G Pen Gio battery is optimized to give consistent, fast-acting relief in an easy-to-use, draw-activated pod system. To use, insert your G Pen Gio Pod with the sticker facing up to the "G" that lights up, and inhale for 5 seconds. Onset time is less than fifteen minutes, with effects lasting 1-4 hours, depending on tolerance and dosing.