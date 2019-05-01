 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Black Mamba G-Pen Gio Cartridge - 0.5g

Black Mamba G-Pen Gio Cartridge - 0.5g

by MÜV Products

MÜV G Pen Gio Vaporizer cartridges are an easy-to-use pod system. Each 500 mg cartridge has approx. 350 mg THC and 25 mg or less CBD, with the exception of Sour Tsunami at approx. 280 mg CBD and approx. 90 mg THC. Reintroduced cannabis-derived terpenes create strain-specific effects. The zinc-alloy G Pen Gio battery is optimized to give consistent, fast-acting relief in an easy-to-use, draw-activated pod system. To use, insert your G Pen Gio Pod with the sticker facing up to the "G" that lights up, and inhale for 5 seconds. Onset time is less than fifteen minutes, with effects lasting 1-4 hours, depending on tolerance and dosing.

Nonnie77712

I love love love this product. New to the cannabis I have a hard time tolerating most products. This product has a fresh cut, watered, spring greens grass taste, that is pleasant and quick acting. My go to product.

MÜV™ brand products bring the precision of the pharmaceutical industry to medical cannabis. Founded as a joint venture in 2016 by Florida-based Plants of Ruskin and AltMed Enterprises, MÜV™ brand products bring innovation and new technology to the cannabis industry to provide quality, consistent and safe products to patients in Florida.