Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
1:1 Metered Dose Inhaler - 500mg by MÜV Products
on August 5th, 2018
Love this inhaler. Got the 500mg thc (1/2 indica 1/2 sativa). One dose does me fine for daytime use because my body is not good with the sativa component. Would love to see this with a higher indica component. Of course, this hits quickly instead of an edible and unlike an edible where it is hard to get an exact dose, this takes care of that problem. It hits pretty hard thus making me cough a bit but that's ok since I only take one inhalation.
on March 30th, 2018
I only give this 3 stars due to the "Micro-Dose", 3mg per puff means you literally have to puff until you achieve your dose needed. I have severe pain/chronic nausea and insane muscle spasms, yet not a single product including the patch I tried has helped me in my battle. =[ This inhaler does not hit harshly but the mint gives a kind of punch to the back of you throat and out of your lungs, although it is a great combination. Discretion is another key factor- albeit I can Medicate literally anywhere at anytime and nobody will assume different. I do need some help with my situation if anyone has any advice give me a shout.