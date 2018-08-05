 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. 1:1 Metered Dose Inhaler - 500mg

1:1 Metered Dose Inhaler - 500mg

by MÜV Products

Skip to Reviews
3.52
MÜV Products Concentrates Cartridges 1:1 Metered Dose Inhaler - 500mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

1:1 Metered Dose Inhaler - 500mg by MÜV Products

2 customer reviews

3.52

write a review

jrsygrl

Love this inhaler. Got the 500mg thc (1/2 indica 1/2 sativa). One dose does me fine for daytime use because my body is not good with the sativa component. Would love to see this with a higher indica component. Of course, this hits quickly instead of an edible and unlike an edible where it is hard to get an exact dose, this takes care of that problem. It hits pretty hard thus making me cough a bit but that's ok since I only take one inhalation.

Renzomenzo18

I only give this 3 stars due to the "Micro-Dose", 3mg per puff means you literally have to puff until you achieve your dose needed. I have severe pain/chronic nausea and insane muscle spasms, yet not a single product including the patch I tried has helped me in my battle. =[ This inhaler does not hit harshly but the mint gives a kind of punch to the back of you throat and out of your lungs, although it is a great combination. Discretion is another key factor- albeit I can Medicate literally anywhere at anytime and nobody will assume different. I do need some help with my situation if anyone has any advice give me a shout.

About this brand

MÜV Products Logo
MÜV™ brand products bring the precision of the pharmaceutical industry to medical cannabis. Founded as a joint venture in 2016 by Florida-based Plants of Ruskin and AltMed Enterprises, MÜV™ brand products bring innovation and new technology to the cannabis industry to provide quality, consistent and safe products to patients in Florida.