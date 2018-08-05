Renzomenzo18 on March 30th, 2018

I only give this 3 stars due to the "Micro-Dose", 3mg per puff means you literally have to puff until you achieve your dose needed. I have severe pain/chronic nausea and insane muscle spasms, yet not a single product including the patch I tried has helped me in my battle. =[ This inhaler does not hit harshly but the mint gives a kind of punch to the back of you throat and out of your lungs, although it is a great combination. Discretion is another key factor- albeit I can Medicate literally anywhere at anytime and nobody will assume different. I do need some help with my situation if anyone has any advice give me a shout.