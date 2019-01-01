 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

by MÜV Products

MÜV Premium Cannabis Flower is meticulously grown without the use of pesticides and contains approximately 15-30% total cannabinoids by weight. The flower presents a diverse spectrum of colors and is intensely aromatic.

Bred by Ethos out of Colorado, Banana Hammock is an indica cross of Grape God and Mandarin Sunset. Large dense purple flowers with fruity tropical terpenes smelling of grape and honey make for a delicious smoke. The high is potent and soothing, great for settling down into the couch or getting onto a bike for a lazy afternoon adventure. Banana Hammock is potent, usually testing above 20% THC, making this strain a great fruity choice for experienced users.

MÜV™ brand products bring the precision of the pharmaceutical industry to medical cannabis. Founded as a joint venture in 2016 by Florida-based Plants of Ruskin and AltMed Enterprises, MÜV™ brand products bring innovation and new technology to the cannabis industry to provide quality, consistent and safe products to patients in Florida.