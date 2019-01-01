About this product
MÜV Premium Cannabis Flower is meticulously grown without the use of pesticides and contains approximately 15-30% total cannabinoids by weight. The flower presents a diverse spectrum of colors and is intensely aromatic.
About this strain
Banana Hammock R1
Bred by Ethos out of Colorado, Banana Hammock is an indica cross of Grape God and Mandarin Sunset. Large dense purple flowers with fruity tropical terpenes smelling of grape and honey make for a delicious smoke. The high is potent and soothing, great for settling down into the couch or getting onto a bike for a lazy afternoon adventure. Banana Hammock is potent, usually testing above 20% THC, making this strain a great fruity choice for experienced users.