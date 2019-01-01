 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Transdermal patches
  5. 1:1 Transdermal Patch - 50mg

1:1 Transdermal Patch - 50mg

by MÜV Products

Write a review
MÜV Products Topicals Transdermal Patches 1:1 Transdermal Patch - 50mg

$15.00MSRP

About this product

For patients who seek the benefits of medical cannabis but who prefer a smoke-free, steady-release format, the MÜV Transdermal Cannabis Patch is an ideal option. The 1:1 formulation will offer the pain relief of THC, with less of a psychoactive feeling due to the CBD. Combining our industry-leading formulation with state-of-the-art MÜV Evolve Encapsulated Technology for cannabinoid permeability, MÜV Cannabis Patches deliver a controlled, 72-hour release with 0.24 mg per hour.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

MÜV Products Logo
MÜV™ brand products bring the precision of the pharmaceutical industry to medical cannabis. Founded as a joint venture in 2016 by Florida-based Plants of Ruskin and AltMed Enterprises, MÜV™ brand products bring innovation and new technology to the cannabis industry to provide quality, consistent and safe products to patients in Florida.