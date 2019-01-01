About this product
For patients seeking the benefits of medical cannabis who prefer a smoke-free, steady-release format, the MÜV Transdermal Cannabis Patch is ideal. THC has been shown to be an effective pain management, muscle spacisity, and nausea treatment and can produce the euphoric feeling commonly associated with cannabis. Combining our industry-leading formulation with state-of-the-art MÜV Evolve Encapsulated Technology for cannabinoid permeability itdelivers a controlled, 72-hour release with 0.24 mg/hr.
