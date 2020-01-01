Red Velvet Pie Pre-Roll - 1g
About this product
MÜV products are inspired by a firsthand connection with patient and caretaker communities and driven by the opportunity to make a difference. Our mission is to provide safe, reliable and effective cannabis-based therapies with pharmaceutical-industry level quality and consistency in a variety of products, delivery options and strains.
About this strain
Red Velvet Pie
Red Velvet Pie by TKO Reserve is a colorful hybrid with balanced effects. This strain was created by crossing Cherry Pie and Burmese Thai, and it expresses deep green buds flecked with pink and purple foliage throughout. The flavors are creamy and chocolatey with spicy notes of cinnamon. Its aroma is a bit funkier with elements of fuel and cacao, filling the room with a bouquet of potent terpenes. Enjoy Red Velvet Pie to help relieve stress while donning a stimulating and euphoric glow.